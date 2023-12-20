Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 171.9% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $214.13 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $214.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.69 and a 200-day moving average of $195.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.