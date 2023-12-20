Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHF stock opened at $36.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.03. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

