Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,757,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 36.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,897,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 5.3% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 9.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,198,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,000,000 after buying an additional 195,130 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $409.16 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $259.73 and a one year high of $409.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $377.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.39.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.8083 dividend. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

