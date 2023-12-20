Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $284,000 Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. First International Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 19,582 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,063,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $879,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total value of $1,713,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,238,852.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,265 shares of company stock worth $10,797,118. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.5 %

COST stock opened at $677.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $300.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $681.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $583.89 and a 200-day moving average of $559.40.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.66 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $15.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on COST shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.23.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

