Oxler Private Wealth LLC Buys 264 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 9.3% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $18,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,897,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,198,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,000,000 after buying an additional 195,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $409.16 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $259.73 and a fifty-two week high of $409.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.39.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.8083 per share. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

