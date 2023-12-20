Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Fortress Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 8.1% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $12,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $339,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 78,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,105,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,450,000 after buying an additional 8,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,870,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $409.16 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $259.73 and a 52-week high of $409.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.8083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

