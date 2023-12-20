Northstar Advisory Group LLC Sells 6,293 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 38.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,266 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,293 shares during the quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 208.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 544.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

VZ opened at $37.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $42.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.65.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.09.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

