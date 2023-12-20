Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC Invests $339,000 in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 78,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,105,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,450,000 after buying an additional 8,136 shares during the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,870,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 272.9% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 2,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $409.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.39. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $259.73 and a 52-week high of $409.28.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.8083 dividend. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.