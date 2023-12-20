Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,411 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,752,547. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.50.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

