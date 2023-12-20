Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 558,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,015 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $32,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 3,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 3,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,702.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.76. 2,397,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,195,149. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.43. The company has a market capitalization of $105.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $48.25 and a twelve month high of $75.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.