Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Boosts Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

DGRO stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.65. 415,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,767,143. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $54.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.54 and a 200-day moving average of $51.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.