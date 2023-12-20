A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline makes up approximately 2.0% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,783,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $600,818,000 after buying an additional 641,772 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,220,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $447,088,000 after acquiring an additional 40,983 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,436,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $359,519,000 after acquiring an additional 160,750 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,384,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $238,976,000 after purchasing an additional 123,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 6,795,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $213,660,000 after purchasing an additional 493,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

PBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Pembina Pipeline stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,620. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.26. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $36.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.27.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.481 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.36%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

