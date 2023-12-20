Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Bought by Brendel Financial Advisors LLC

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 194,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,882 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 6.1% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $4,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKLN. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Western Asset Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth $14,623,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,255,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,635,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BKLN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.11. 811,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,587,772. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.99. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $21.27.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

