Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 895.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE HCA traded down $1.08 on Wednesday, hitting $268.10. 156,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,951. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.96 and a 52-week high of $304.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 billion. Research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $294.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.62.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

