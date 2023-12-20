Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Grows Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CAH traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,307. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.53 and a 1-year high of $108.85.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 327.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.77.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

