Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Holdings Increased by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,449,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,987,865. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.33. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.