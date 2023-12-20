iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) is Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,944 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises about 4.1% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $21,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of MTUM stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.13. The company had a trading volume of 200,539 shares. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

