iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Bought by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 88,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 31,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFV opened at $52.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.28. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

