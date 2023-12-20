Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Sells 92 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $199.80 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $201.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.67.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

