Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Boosted by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,695 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,790,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,856 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,755,906 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,835,000 after purchasing an additional 499,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,041,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,753,000 after purchasing an additional 312,789 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VUG stock opened at $310.76 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.94 and a one year high of $311.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $288.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.64.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

