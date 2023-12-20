AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 2,883 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.32% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $14,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVUS. Bayshore Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC now owns 54,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 309.2% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 12,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,677,000 after purchasing an additional 37,077 shares during the period.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVUS stock opened at $81.52 on Wednesday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.57 and a fifty-two week high of $81.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.20. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.