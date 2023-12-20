Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $34.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.99 and a 200 day moving average of $34.32. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $36.44.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

