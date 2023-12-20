AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 15,652 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 530,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,652 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 1.3% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $13,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 119.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,477 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 114.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,974,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,603 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,342,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,572 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $29.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.91 and its 200-day moving average is $27.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $29.20.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

