Prairiewood Capital LLC Has $11.05 Million Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Prairiewood Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,141 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 7.2% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Prairiewood Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $11,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 127,364,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,112,611,000 after purchasing an additional 747,679 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 16,282.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,627,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,153,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562,341 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,095,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,351,000 after purchasing an additional 386,534 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,975,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,372,000 after purchasing an additional 163,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 586.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,612,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,501 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $33.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.19. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $28.81 and a 12-month high of $33.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.