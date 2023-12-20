New Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

New Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 275,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,000. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF comprises about 2.1% of New Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. New Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.90% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 53.6% in the second quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 80,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 27,954 shares during the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $10,068,000. American Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,670,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 249.3% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 53,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 38,044 shares during the period. Finally, Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 164,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the period.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFGR traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $25.76. 53,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,381. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $27.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.31 and its 200-day moving average is $23.79.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

