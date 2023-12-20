Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,033 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 209.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 48.9% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDT traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.45. 569,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,016,445. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $92.02. The stock has a market cap of $108.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

