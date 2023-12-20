Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Reduces Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth about $244,998,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in Unilever by 987.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.90. 274,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051,867. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.97. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $55.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UL. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

