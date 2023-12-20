Tran Capital Management L.P. Sells 10,063 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Tran Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,063 shares during the quarter. IQVIA comprises 5.7% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Tran Capital Management L.P. owned 0.12% of IQVIA worth $44,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 59,295.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,650,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,958,182,000 after purchasing an additional 57,553,788 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $408,232,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 1,852.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,066,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $423,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,914 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,620,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,117,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,803 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,942,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,335,754,000 after purchasing an additional 952,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

IQV stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.61. 141,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,231. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $203.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.42 and a 52-week high of $241.86.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. Robert W. Baird cut IQVIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.46.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

