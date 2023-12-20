Patten Group Inc. Raises Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 29.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 26,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 6,023 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 123,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,332,000 after purchasing an additional 69,805 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 68,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1,807.5% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 55,311 shares during the period. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $510,000.

BATS MOAT opened at $84.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.89.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

