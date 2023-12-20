RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL reduced its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,894 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in RTX by 105,363.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,484,000 after acquiring an additional 70,048,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in RTX by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in RTX by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,237,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,118,000 after acquiring an additional 696,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,580,608,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in RTX by 87,932.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, September 25th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on RTX in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.

RTX opened at $82.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. RTX’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.77%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

