Carret Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Carret Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on DD. Citigroup dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE DD opened at $74.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.30. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $62.80 and a one year high of $78.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.99.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

