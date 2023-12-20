Gleason Group Inc. Sells 381 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Gleason Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF makes up 1.4% of Gleason Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $5,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IXUS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 262.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000.

NASDAQ:IXUS opened at $64.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.78. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $57.04 and a twelve month high of $65.25. The stock has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

