Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $2.08 Million Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 15,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 58.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 36.9% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 107,483 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total transaction of $15,076,640.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 724,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,569,086.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 107,483 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total transaction of $15,076,640.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 724,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,569,086.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 679 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total transaction of $86,328.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,460,947.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 761,124 shares of company stock valued at $103,022,861 in the last three months. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.52.

Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB opened at $146.91 on Wednesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $154.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.86.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

