Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 24,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in American International Group by 35.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in American International Group by 36.8% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in American International Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of AIG stock opened at $67.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.58. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $67.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AIG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.07.

Get Our Latest Report on American International Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.