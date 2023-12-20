Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires New Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,653,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $332,438,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth about $252,150,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 14,678.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,898,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,306,000 after buying an additional 1,885,611 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 7.2% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,417,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,044,000 after buying an additional 1,103,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $173,967,000. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $946,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,135,139.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $946,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,646 shares in the company, valued at $23,135,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $32,571,288.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,638,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,240,129.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 761,124 shares of company stock worth $103,022,861 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $146.91 on Wednesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $154.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $95.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.86.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. As a group, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABNB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays cut shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.52.

View Our Latest Report on Airbnb

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.