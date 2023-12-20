Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,248 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,248 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Carrier Global by 98,174.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,790,574,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,009,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,752,009 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 83,180,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,884,000 after buying an additional 6,104,447 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,427,000 after buying an additional 7,996,941 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 78,136,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,094,000 after buying an additional 21,529,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,825,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282,320 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America downgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

Carrier Global stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.16. The company had a trading volume of 314,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,996,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.74. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $40.28 and a 1 year high of $60.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

