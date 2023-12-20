Heartland Bank & Trust Co Buys 114 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Arista Networks comprises about 1.3% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Trading Down 0.9 %

ANET stock opened at $236.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.57 and a 12-month high of $240.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.59.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Arista Networks

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $43,566.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,834.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $60,310.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,193.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,834.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,326 shares of company stock valued at $50,130,713 in the last ninety days. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.