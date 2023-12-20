Radnor Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 63,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 320.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of WY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,925,825. The firm has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60 and a beta of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.74.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 87.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $29,083.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,338.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

