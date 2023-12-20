Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $2.11 Million Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Radnor Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 93,588.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 322,957,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,505,438,000 after buying an additional 322,612,318 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Corteva by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,895,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,207 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,988,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,916,000 after acquiring an additional 261,656 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its position in Corteva by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,292,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Corteva by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,452,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,644,000 after acquiring an additional 746,972 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays cut shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.65.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of CTVA traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.37. 548,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,693,257. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.54. The company has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $65.21.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

