Heartland Bank & Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 103.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Sempra were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 11.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,459,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,997,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,930 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,502,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,548,247,000 after acquiring an additional 83,368 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,450,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,882,085,000 after acquiring an additional 404,289 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,000,291,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 3.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,815,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $846,712,000 after acquiring an additional 212,233 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $75.00 on Wednesday. Sempra has a 52 week low of $63.75 and a 52 week high of $81.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.94. The firm has a market cap of $47.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.65.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

