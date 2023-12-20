Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires 18,124 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 123.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,124 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Sempra were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,000,291,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,459,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,997,728,000 after buying an additional 2,843,930 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 3,158,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,848,000 after buying an additional 1,652,244 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,933,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $762,385,000 after buying an additional 982,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,603,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $847,024,000 after buying an additional 836,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Price Performance

SRE opened at $75.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. Sempra has a 52-week low of $63.75 and a 52-week high of $81.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.94.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.65.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

