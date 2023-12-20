Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Grows Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 3.5% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $10,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IUSB traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $45.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,039. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $46.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.08 and a 200-day moving average of $44.52.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1454 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

