Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Stock Holdings Increased by Landmark Financial Advisors LLC

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Free Report) by 936.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,754 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF accounts for 2.9% of Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $7,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Crescent Sterling Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYH traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.06. The stock had a trading volume of 109,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,174. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $248.94 and a 52 week high of $304.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.71.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

