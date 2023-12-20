Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Purchases 11,809 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,809 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises about 2.6% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $7,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 432,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after acquiring an additional 28,076 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 11,573 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 563,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,745,000 after acquiring an additional 249,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 34,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 9,862 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.92. 822,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,175,316. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.66. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.67.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

