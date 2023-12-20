Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Purchased by A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 175,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up about 5.0% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the second quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% in the second quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 53,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 22,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on EPD shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.09.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of EPD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.26. The stock had a trading volume of 867,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,404,877. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.67 and its 200 day moving average is $26.64. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $27.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $57.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

