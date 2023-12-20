Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 4,290 Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 66.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Chord Energy by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chord Energy by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Chord Energy by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. HFG Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chord Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Chord Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHRD. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $169.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chord Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.19, for a total transaction of $507,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,238,380.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chord Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.19, for a total transaction of $507,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,238,380.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.46, for a total transaction of $245,190.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,183,914.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,513 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chord Energy Price Performance

CHRD traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $168.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,007. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.47. Chord Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $117.05 and a 12 month high of $175.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.22 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $840.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.94 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chord Energy Co. will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is 19.81%.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

