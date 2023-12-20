Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 2,097 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,184 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Target by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,725,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,374,799 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,693,498,000 after purchasing an additional 92,702 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 95,980.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,183,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,443,280 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,110,515,000 after purchasing an additional 142,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.15. 685,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,537,995. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.91. The firm has a market cap of $63.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

