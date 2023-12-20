American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,239 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.78.

American Express Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.04. The company had a trading volume of 556,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,171,496. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.31. The stock has a market cap of $134.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $185.77.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.51%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

