Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires 16,720 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 358,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,720 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned about 0.14% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $17,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledge Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.28. 275,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,186,200. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.98. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.65 and a 52 week high of $49.13.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

