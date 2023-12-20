ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 416,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,924 shares during the quarter. ProShares UltraPro QQQ comprises about 1.0% of Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $14,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 48.1% during the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 529,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,864,000 after purchasing an additional 171,994 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 15.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 3.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 281.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 38,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 28,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 9,910.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TQQQ traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.00. 21,812,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,541,625. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.27. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $51.27.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

